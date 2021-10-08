Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SFIX. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

