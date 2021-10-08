Stifel Europe Lowers Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $120.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Europe from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Europe’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lowered Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34 and a beta of 0.63. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $852,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,803 shares of company stock worth $64,539,531 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,652,000 after buying an additional 312,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

