StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Short Interest Update

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 804,900 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 960,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 7,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $342,520.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $2,357,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

