StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel Sells 16,002 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 16,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $655,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

