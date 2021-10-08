Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 1,747.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cactus by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $40.67 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

