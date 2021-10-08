Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,553 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,491,000 after purchasing an additional 203,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,518,000 after purchasing an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,355,000 after purchasing an additional 217,491 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

