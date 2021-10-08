Stephens Inc. AR Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,123,000 after buying an additional 369,304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

