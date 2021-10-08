Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 147,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

