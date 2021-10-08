Step Hero (HERO) Price Tops $1.09

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $696,288.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero (HERO) is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Step Hero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using US dollars.

