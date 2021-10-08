Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.880-$4.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.18.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

