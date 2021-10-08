Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/7/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 10/1/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/22/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/21/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/2/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/1/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 8/13/2021 – Stealth BioTherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.89. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
