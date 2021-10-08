State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $89.08 on Thursday. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in State Street by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in State Street by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in State Street by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,104,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,267,000 after buying an additional 70,073 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in State Street by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

