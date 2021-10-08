State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647,428 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Omnicom Group worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.46 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

