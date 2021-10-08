State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 447 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Science Applications International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.47. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

