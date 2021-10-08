State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $8.48 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,303.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,869.78 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5,077.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,944.17.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

