State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Evergy were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 20,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.40 per share, with a total value of $1,262,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.73. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

