Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SPHRY stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Starpharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Starpharma

Starpharma Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life science and other applications. The firm’s programs include: VivaGel portfolio, Drug delivery and Agrochemicals, which develops a number of products internally and others via commercial partnerships.

