Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine.

