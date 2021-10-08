Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,168,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,894,000 after purchasing an additional 448,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $84,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.28. The stock had a trading volume of 523,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,062. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.15.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

