Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCBFY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

