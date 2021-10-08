Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post sales of $186.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.48 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Stamps.com posted sales of $193.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $771.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.87 million to $775.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $834.99 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million.

STMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP remained flat at $$329.61 during midday trading on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $159.22 and a 52 week high of $329.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.24.

In other Stamps.com news, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total transaction of $6,454,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total value of $29,948,163.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,867 shares of company stock worth $59,357,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stamps.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stamps.com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,958,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

