SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.59.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

