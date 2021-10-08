Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $55,335.72 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.