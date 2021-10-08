Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $55,335.72 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $55,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $389,790.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $315,810.00.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $261,570.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $118.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -257.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $145.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 62.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,639,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.