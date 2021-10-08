Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a multi-national engineering group. The company’s business segment consists of Spirax Sarco for steam specialties and Watson-Marlow for niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $225.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.76. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of $133.15 and a one year high of $225.15.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

