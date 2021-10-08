Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.97 and last traded at $19.10. Approximately 15,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

SSBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

About Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK)

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

