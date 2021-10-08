Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

SFBC stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.