Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 2,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

