Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sonoco Products worth $20,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Shares of SON stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.94.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

