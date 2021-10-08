Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

XPL remained flat at $$0.52 on Friday. 228,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,591. The company has a market cap of $30.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.62. Solitario Zinc has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Solitario Zinc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.