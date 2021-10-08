Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACCYY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. AlphaValue lowered Accor to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $7.25 on Monday. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

