Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

