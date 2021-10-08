Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Down 17.5% in September

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,500 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 803,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 162,459.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 281,055 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $1,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,673. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.