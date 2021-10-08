Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $138.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.70 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $98.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $531.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.40 million to $533.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.16 million, with estimates ranging from $662.86 million to $693.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of SMAR opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.73.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,835.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,950 shares of company stock worth $19,981,696. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after buying an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after buying an additional 853,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,380,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after purchasing an additional 563,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Smartsheet by 86.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.