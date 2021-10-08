SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the August 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

SMBK stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.77.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

