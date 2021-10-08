SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.56.

Get SM Energy alerts:

NYSE SM opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 333,482 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SM Energy by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 386,978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 291,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.