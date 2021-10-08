SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.56.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of SM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 125,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,971. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 6.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,449,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

