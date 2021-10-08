SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SITE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.78.

SITE opened at $207.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

