Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 964,044 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $13,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE MCR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0582 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

