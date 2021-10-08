Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $683.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $736.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $671.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $578.15.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $662.91.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.