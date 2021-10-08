Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,957 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $15.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

