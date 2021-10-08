Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $9.30 Million Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 38.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,240 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.18.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

