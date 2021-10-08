Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the second quarter worth $83,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

