Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 63,310 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth $72,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0538 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

