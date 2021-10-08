Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,583,000 after buying an additional 146,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,001,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,147,000 after buying an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

