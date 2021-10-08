Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires 665,044 Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 5.92% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 224.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 72,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 106.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 290.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 103,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.