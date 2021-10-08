Simplex Trading LLC Purchases 2,927 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 151.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.09 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52.

