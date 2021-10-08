Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Trading Up 0.5%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 1,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $149,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $189,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $268,000.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

