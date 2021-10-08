Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Silgan by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.