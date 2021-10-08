SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $9.43. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 50,568 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

In related news, CFO Linda K. Frauendorfer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raj B. Upadhyaya sold 5,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $49,867.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,049 shares of company stock valued at $232,524 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SigmaTron International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement; manufacturing and test engineering support; design services, warehousing and distribution service; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

