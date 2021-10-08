Sierra Metals’ (SMT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.25 price target on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SMT traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.94. 92,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,352. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.40 million and a PE ratio of 10.73. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.6299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

